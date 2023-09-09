Novak Djokovic reaches the 2023 US Open final: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 09, 2023 | 03:36 am 3 min read

Djokovic has now reached all four finals at Grand Slams this year (Photo credit: X/@atptour)

Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic's quest for a 24th career men's singles Grand Slam is on after the veteran reached the final of the 2023 US Open. Djokovic was too hot to handle for Ben Shelton, who lost 3-6, 2-6, 6-7. Djokovic has reached his 10th US Open final and is seeking to win his fourth Grand Slam here. Here are further details.

36th career final for Djokovic

Djokovic has sealed his 36th career Grand Slam final with a win over Shelton. He owns a 23-12 win-loss record at Slam finals. At the US Open, Djokovic is 3-6 in terms of win-loss record at finals. He has now extended his win-loss tally here to 87-13 (matches). Overall, he has a 360-48 win-loss record at Grand Slams.

Shelton vs Djokovic: Here are the match stats

Both players doled out five aces each and committed three double faults. Djokovic has an 82% win on the first serve and a 39% win on the second. He converted 5/14 break points.

Djokovic reaches his fourth successive Slam final this year

Djokovic has now reached all four finals at Grand Slams this year. He won the season-opening Australian Open before standing tall at Roland Garros. At the Wimbledon final, he suffered a stunning five-set loss to Carlos Alcaraz. Djokovic has a 26-1 win-loss record at Slams this year. For the third time in his career, he has reached all four finals (also 2015 and 2021).

Djokovic's road to the US Open final

In the first round, Djokovic beat Alexandre Muller 6-0, 6-2, 6-3. In the second round, the 36-year-old overcame Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-4, 6-1, 6-1. Laslo Djere was Djokovic's next kill in the third round (4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3). In the round of 16, the Serb took down Borna Gojo 6-2, 7-5, 6-4. In the quarters, he beat Taylor Fritz 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.

Djokovic is chasing his 24th Grand Slam honor

By winning the Cincinnati Masters ahead of the US Open, Djokovic extended his ATP Masters 1000 titles record to 39. The 36-year-old now owns 68 'Big Titles', comprising Grand Slams, ATP Finals, ATP Masters 1000 tournaments, and Olympic singles gold medals. Djokovic will want to win a record 24th Grand Slam honor. He has won four titles this season with a 44-5 win-loss record.

First male in the Open Era to clock this record

As per Opta, by reaching all four Slam finals in a year for the third time in his career, Djokovic has gone on to match Roger Federer. Djokovic has become the first male in the Open Era to reach 10 finals at multiple Grand Slam events (Australian Open, US Open).

3rd player to join an exclusive club at US Open

Djokovic appeared in his 100th men's singles match at the US Open, becoming only the third player in the Open Era to appear in 100 or more, after Jimmy Connors (115) and Federer (103).

