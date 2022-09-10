Sports

2022 US Open: Presenting the men's singles finalists

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 10, 2022, 03:49 pm 3 min read

Carlos Alcaraz sealed a solid win over Frances Tiafoe (Photo credit: Twitter/@usopen)

Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud will battle it out in the men's singles final at the 2022 US Open. Alcaraz, who was involved in a record-breaking semi-final clash versus Jannik Sinner, had to play out another five-set thriller against Frances Tiafoe. Alcaraz beat Tiafoe 6-7, 6-3, 6-1, 6-7, 6-3. Meanwhile, Ruud overcame Karen Khachanov in four sets. We present the key stats.

Alcaraz vs Tiafoe Key stats of the match and H2H

Tiafoe served 15 aces compared to Alcaraz's 8. However, the Frenchman clocked six double faults to Alcaraz's three. The latter had a 75% win on the first serve and converted nine out of 20 break points. He won 171 points in total. The match lasted four hours and 19 minutes. The H2H tally between the two now reads 1-1.

Alcaraz Alcaraz becomes second teenager to reach US Open final (men's)

As per ATP, Alcarazis now the second teenager to make it to the US Open final after Pete Sampras. Alcaraz has now won three consecutive five-setters lasting a combined 13 hours and 28 minutes. The 19-year-old Alcaraz scripted a unique record, winning 67 percent of points (72/107) that lasted at least five shots.

Numbers Maiden finale for Alcaraz at Slams

Alcaraz sealed his maiden final berth at a Grand Slam event. He now owns a 23-7 win-loss record at Grand Slam events, including 10-1 at US Open. He made his US Open debut last year and had made it to the quarters. He had earlier also reached the quarters at Roland Garros this year. Alcaraz has a 15-3 record at Slams this year.

Ruud Ruud seals second Slam final berth

Casper Ruud sealed his second final berth at Grand Slams after a 7-6(5), 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 win over Karen Khachanov. Notably, he won an epic 55-shot rally to win the first set. Ruud served 10 aces compared to his opponent's 16. However, he made one double fault. Ruud won an impressive 82% of his first serve. He converted six out of 13 break points.

Stat attack Crucial numbers for Casper Ruud

Ruud now has a 2-0 win-loss record over Khachanov in their head-to-head meetings. Prior to this win, he also beat Khachanov at the 2020 ATP Masters 1000 in Rome. Ruud, who had earlier reached the French Open final this year, made it to another summit clash. He has a 27-15 win-loss record at Slams, including 9-4 at the US Open.

Information Will Alcaraz prevail in the final over Ruud?

Alcaraz goes into the final as slight favorite over Ruud. He has a 2-0 win-loss record in the H2H meetings to date. He beat Ruud in Marbella, Spain last year and then earned a win in this year's Miami Open.