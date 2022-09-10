2022 US Open: Presenting the men's singles finalists
Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud will battle it out in the men's singles final at the 2022 US Open. Alcaraz, who was involved in a record-breaking semi-final clash versus Jannik Sinner, had to play out another five-set thriller against Frances Tiafoe. Alcaraz beat Tiafoe 6-7, 6-3, 6-1, 6-7, 6-3. Meanwhile, Ruud overcame Karen Khachanov in four sets. We present the key stats.
Tiafoe served 15 aces compared to Alcaraz's 8. However, the Frenchman clocked six double faults to Alcaraz's three. The latter had a 75% win on the first serve and converted nine out of 20 break points. He won 171 points in total. The match lasted four hours and 19 minutes. The H2H tally between the two now reads 1-1.
As per ATP, Alcarazis now the second teenager to make it to the US Open final after Pete Sampras. Alcaraz has now won three consecutive five-setters lasting a combined 13 hours and 28 minutes. The 19-year-old Alcaraz scripted a unique record, winning 67 percent of points (72/107) that lasted at least five shots.
Alcaraz sealed his maiden final berth at a Grand Slam event. He now owns a 23-7 win-loss record at Grand Slam events, including 10-1 at US Open. He made his US Open debut last year and had made it to the quarters. He had earlier also reached the quarters at Roland Garros this year. Alcaraz has a 15-3 record at Slams this year.
Casper Ruud sealed his second final berth at Grand Slams after a 7-6(5), 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 win over Karen Khachanov. Notably, he won an epic 55-shot rally to win the first set. Ruud served 10 aces compared to his opponent's 16. However, he made one double fault. Ruud won an impressive 82% of his first serve. He converted six out of 13 break points.
Ruud now has a 2-0 win-loss record over Khachanov in their head-to-head meetings. Prior to this win, he also beat Khachanov at the 2020 ATP Masters 1000 in Rome. Ruud, who had earlier reached the French Open final this year, made it to another summit clash. He has a 27-15 win-loss record at Slams, including 9-4 at the US Open.
Alcaraz goes into the final as slight favorite over Ruud. He has a 2-0 win-loss record in the H2H meetings to date. He beat Ruud in Marbella, Spain last year and then earned a win in this year's Miami Open.