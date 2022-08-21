Cincinnati Masters, men's singles final: Preview and key stats
Stefanos Tsitsipas earned a valuable win over world number one Daniil Medvedev in the semis of the 2022 Cincinnati Masters. The Greek star collected a 7-6, 3-6, 6-3 win over the Russian ace. Tsitsipas will take on Borna Coric in the men's singles final. Coric earned an impressive 6-3, 6-4 win over Cameron Norrie. Here are further details.
Tsitsipas served four aces in the match and committed seven double faults compared to Medvedev's 11. He had an 82% win on the first serve and converted three out of seven break points. Medvedev had a 65% win on the first serve. He converted three out of three break points. Tsitsipas earned a total of 101 points.
With this win, Tsitsipas has improved his head-to-head record over the Russian star to 3-7. Prior to this match, the two had last met at 2022 Australian Open. Medvedev won the same 7-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1. Playing in his third straight Cincinnati semi-final, Tsitsipas has reached the final for the first time. This is also his second Masters 1000 hard-court final (Toronto 2018).
Tsitsipas leads the ATP Tour in matches won (46) this season, besides clinching the most Masters 1000 matches victories (19) as well. He has a 1-1 record against Coric in their ATP H2H meetings. Coric won the last duel (2020 US Open).
Tsitsipas beat Filip Krajinovic in the round of 32 (6-3, 6-4). He then beat Diego Schwartzman in the round of 16 (6-3, 6-3). He then enjoyed a hard-fought win over John Isner next (7-6, 5-7, 6-3). He overcame Medvedev in straight sets next.
Coric has reached his second Masters 1000 final and will be aiming to win a maiden crown. Coric served seven aces and both players registered two double faults. He had an impressive 80% win on the first serve and converted three out of seven break points. He won a total of 63 points.
Coric started his campaign by beating Lorenzo Musetti in the round of 64 (7-6, 6-3). He stunned Rafael Nadal in the round of 32 (7-6, 4-6, 6-3). Next up, he thrashed Robert Bautista Agut in a 6-2, 6-3 affair. Coric then beat Felix Auger Aliassime in the quarters (6-4, 6-4). In the semis, he overcame an in-form Norrie.