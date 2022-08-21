Sports

Cincinnati Masters, men's singles final: Preview and key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 21, 2022, 03:34 pm 2 min read

Stefanos Tsitsipas earned a valuable win over world number one Daniil Medvedev in the semis of the 2022 Cincinnati Masters. The Greek star collected a 7-6, 3-6, 6-3 win over the Russian ace. Tsitsipas will take on Borna Coric in the men's singles final. Coric earned an impressive 6-3, 6-4 win over Cameron Norrie. Here are further details.

Stats Key stats from the match

Tsitsipas served four aces in the match and committed seven double faults compared to Medvedev's 11. He had an 82% win on the first serve and converted three out of seven break points. Medvedev had a 65% win on the first serve. He converted three out of three break points. Tsitsipas earned a total of 101 points.

Stats Maiden final at the Cincinnati Masters for Tsitsipas

With this win, Tsitsipas has improved his head-to-head record over the Russian star to 3-7. Prior to this match, the two had last met at 2022 Australian Open. Medvedev won the same 7-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1. Playing in his third straight Cincinnati semi-final, Tsitsipas has reached the final for the first time. This is also his second Masters 1000 hard-court final (Toronto 2018).

Twitter Post 2nd career win over a world number one

Information Key numbers for Tsitsipas

Tsitsipas leads the ATP Tour in matches won (46) this season, besides clinching the most Masters 1000 matches victories (19) as well. He has a 1-1 record against Coric in their ATP H2H meetings. Coric won the last duel (2020 US Open).

Do you know? Tsitsipas' journey in the tournament

Tsitsipas beat Filip Krajinovic in the round of 32 (6-3, 6-4). He then beat Diego Schwartzman in the round of 16 (6-3, 6-3). He then enjoyed a hard-fought win over John Isner next (7-6, 5-7, 6-3). He overcame Medvedev in straight sets next.

Coric Coric reaches his second Masters 1000 final

Coric has reached his second Masters 1000 final and will be aiming to win a maiden crown. Coric served seven aces and both players registered two double faults. He had an impressive 80% win on the first serve and converted three out of seven break points. He won a total of 63 points.

Journey Coric's journey in the tourney

Coric started his campaign by beating Lorenzo Musetti in the round of 64 (7-6, 6-3). He stunned Rafael Nadal in the round of 32 (7-6, 4-6, 6-3). Next up, he thrashed Robert Bautista Agut in a 6-2, 6-3 affair. Coric then beat Felix Auger Aliassime in the quarters (6-4, 6-4). In the semis, he overcame an in-form Norrie.