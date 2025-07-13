Maharashtra: Auto driver beaten up for refusing to speak Marathi

A migrant auto-rickshaw driver was publicly thrashed in Maharashtra 's Palghar district by supporters of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). The incident took place near Virar railway station, days after a video of an argument between the driver and Bhavesh Padolia, a Uttar Pradesh migrant, went viral. In the video, the driver repeatedly said "Main Hindi bolunga (I will speak in Hindi)" when asked why he wasn't speaking Marathi.

Apology demanded How the incident unfolded On Saturday, a group of Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS supporters confronted the driver near Virar railway station. The driver was slapped several times, including by women from the groups. He was then forced to apologize publicly to Padolia, his sister, and Maharashtra for allegedly insulting the Marathi language and culture.

Justifying violence 'Responded in the true Shiv Sena style' Uday Jadhav, the Virar city chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), defended the group's actions, saying they had "responded in the true Shiv Sena style." He said, "If anyone dares to insult the Marathi language...they will get a reply in the true Shiv Sena style. We will not sit silent." Jadhav added that the driver was taught a lesson for speaking ill of Maharashtra and Marathi people.

Unreported assault No complaint registered Despite the public nature of the assault, Palghar district police have not registered an official complaint. They said they are verifying facts based on the viral video, but no complaint has been received from either party. The incident highlights ongoing language-related tensions in Maharashtra, following similar incidents in Thane where MNS workers slapped a street food vendor for not speaking Marathi.

Ongoing tensions Similar incidents in Thane The incident is part of a series of attacks over language politics in Maharashtra. On July 1, MNS workers slapped a street food vendor for not speaking Marathi. The incident drew criticism and resulted in the arrest of seven party workers. In response, traders in Bhayander protested against MNS activists for moral policing, leading to further tensions and protests by pro-Marathi groups defending regional pride.