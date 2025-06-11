What's the story

More stomach-churning details have emerged as police unravel the conspiracy behind the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi in Meghalaya.

Raja's wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, her lover, Raj Kushwaha, hitmen Akash Rajput, Vishal Chauhan, and Anand Kurmi have been arrested.

On the day of his murder, Sonam and Raja went for a trek, where they were later joined by the three men.

Once they reached a gorge near a waterfall in Sohra, they pushed Raja off the cliff, but he survived.