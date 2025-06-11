Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Sonam watched hitmen kill husband with machete
What's the story
More stomach-churning details have emerged as police unravel the conspiracy behind the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi in Meghalaya.
Raja's wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, her lover, Raj Kushwaha, hitmen Akash Rajput, Vishal Chauhan, and Anand Kurmi have been arrested.
On the day of his murder, Sonam and Raja went for a trek, where they were later joined by the three men.
Once they reached a gorge near a waterfall in Sohra, they pushed Raja off the cliff, but he survived.
Murder details
Attackers used machete bought in Guwahati
"They tried to push him off a cliff in a forest first, but it didn't work out," TOI quoted an officer in Indore as saying.
"Instead, the attackers used a machete bought in Guwahati and hacked Raja to death in a remote area, as Sonam watched," they said.
Sonam was reported missing after the May 23 murder. She resurfaced on June 9, disoriented, at a roadside cafe 2,000 kilometers away in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh.
Disappearance and deception
Sonam's behavior after the murder raises red flags
Between the days she was reported missing, Sonam allegedly traveled back to Indore, met Raj in a rented room, and plotted her next move.
"She traveled by train, avoided CCTV, and took confusing routes to mislead us," a senior officer in UP said.
"We have her getting down from a Guwahati-Patna train."
At a shelter in Ghazipur, she reportedly refused doctors' help, avoided questions, and claimed memory loss.
Conspiracy timeline
More details of the gruesome murder
Police believe the murder plot was finalized on May 17 at a restaurant in Indore.
By May 21, the men were in Shillong, allegedly following the newlyweds.
Sonam reportedly sent live locations and lured Raja to isolated spots for photos. The murder weapon was bought in Guwahati.
A trail of digital footprints, bloody clothing, CCTV footage, and witness testimonies also points to a well-planned murder.
Evidence
Various evidence are being analyzed
Forensic analysis confirmed that Raja's blood was present in a blood-stained shirt belonging to one of the three accused men.
The forensic analysis of Sonam's raincoat, which also contains blood traces, is currently underway.
Police are also analyzing the accused's fingerprints on numerous surfaces, including the murder weapon and Raja's belongings, as well as technological evidence, such as mobile phones and digital devices used by the accused.
Relationship background
Sonam was in love with another man
Before her marriage to Raja, Sonam was in a relationship with Raj, an employee at her family's business.
She had warned her family of "consequences" if they pressured her into marrying Raja. Despite this, the marriage took place.
"Vipin (Raja's brother) alleged that Sonam agreed to compromise and marry Raja but warned of consequences. She said 'you will see what I do to that person. You all will have to bear the consequences'," NDTV quoted sources as saying.