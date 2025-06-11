Manipur police detain 20 for street violence, firing at security
What's the story
The Manipur Police detained 19 people in the Imphal East district on Wednesday for allegedly engaging in street violence, including road blockades, harassment of commuters, and public disturbances while under the influence of alcohol.
The group was accused of disrupting normal life and posing a serious threat to public safety.
"Engaging in such behavior can lead to legal consequences that may adversely affect one's future and career prospects," it wrote on X.
Outfit
Arambai Tenggol member arrested
Apart from the 19, a member of the Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol was also arrested for allegedly firing at security personnel during the protests in Manipur.
He was arrested on Tuesday for firing at security officers while they were attempting to clear a roadblock in the Tera Sapam area in the Imphal West district on June 9, a police officer said.
Ongoing protests
Situation tense in region amid widespread protests
The latest round of hostilities in Manipur began on 7 June, when the CBI arrested Arambai Tenggol leader Kanan Singh for his involvement in various criminal activities linked to the 2023 Manipur violence, and four others.
Following the arrests, demonstrators seeking their release attacked a police station, set fire to a bus, and blocked roads in parts of Imphal.
A group of young men also poured gasoline on their heads and threatened to burn themselves over the arrest.
Warning
Manipur government imposed a total curfew
Videos from the protest showed the group of young men in black t-shirts holding bottles with gasoline, saying, "We have given up arms. We have done what you're supposed to do during the floods. Now you're arresting us. We will kill ourselves."
To quell the protest, the Manipur government imposed a total curfew in Bishnupur and prohibitory orders in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, and Kakching, and also suspended internet and mobile data services.
The curfew was lifted on Tuesday.
Appeal
Former CM appeals to people to shun violence
Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh had earlier this week appealed to the people to shun all violence and maintain law and order in the state.
"I want to appeal to all, including mothers and brothers, that this is a crucial stage for the state, and everyone should be very careful in what they do and say," Singh said.