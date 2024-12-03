Summarize Simplifying... In short 29 individuals, suspected to be Bangladeshis, were arrested in Manipur, India, for possessing fake identification documents.

The Chief Minister expressed concerns over potential corruption within the system and fears of illegal immigration.

In a separate case, he also addressed the ongoing search for a missing man from an army camp. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The suspects were working at a bakery

29 suspected Bangladeshis arrested in Manipur with fake Aadhaar cards

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:41 am Dec 03, 202411:41 am

What's the story Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday announced the arrest of 29 suspected Bangladeshis in the Imphal West district. The suspects, who were found with Assam-issued Aadhaar cards, were nabbed while working at a bakery in Mayang Imphal Bengoon. "They possessed Aadhaar cards issued in Assam and were arrested on the basis of suspicion. They violated norms of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) of the Manipur government," Singh said.

Transfer planned

Suspects to be handed over to Assam authorities

The chief minister further clarified that the suspects' documents mentioned they were from Assam. He confirmed that all 29 will be handed over to Assam authorities on Tuesday for further investigation. In connection with this case, a revenue department official who had issued ILPs to these suspects has been suspended pending an inquiry into possible corruption in the system.

Corruption fears

CM Singh raises concerns over potential corruption

Further, Singh raised concerns over the integrity of the system. "The Centre has allowed ILP in Manipur for the protection of the people of the state. What will happen if those involved in implementing it are engaged in such corrupted practices?" he said. He also raised suspicions over illegal immigration from Bangladesh into Manipur. "We suspect there might be illegal immigrants from Bangladesh in Manipur," he added.

Disappearance case

CM Singh addresses separate issue of missing individual

In another case, Singh answered questions about the disappearance of Laishram Kamalbabu Singh from an army camp at Leimakhong in Kangpokpi district. He said security forces are actively searching for him with helicopters and search teams. However, no information about his whereabouts has been received yet. The missing man's wife Akoijam Ningol Laishram Ongbi Belarani said his phone has been unreachable since Monday afternoon.