Amritpal Singh, an independent Lok Sabha member from Punjab's Khadoor Sahib constituency, expressed deep hurt over his mother's comments on Khalistan, a topic he avoided during his election campaign.

Emphasizing his commitment to Khalsa Raj, a Sikh State, Singh warned his family against compromising on this concept, citing historical examples of Sikhs who sacrificed their lives for this dream.

Despite being in jail with 10 members of his group, Waris Punjab De, Singh's image as an anti-drug crusader and religious preacher helped him win the election.

MP disavows mother's Khalistan statement

'Deeply hurt': Amritpal disagrees with his mother's comments on Khalistan

By Chanshimla Varah 01:11 pm Jul 07, 202401:11 pm

What's the story Newly-elected Khadoor Sahib MP, Amritpal Singh, has said he is "deeply hurt" by a statement made by his mother, Balwinder Kaur, about his position on Khalistan. Kaur stated on Friday that her son was not a Khalistan supporter, and that advocating for Punjab's rights and youth welfare does not equate to supporting Khalistan. The statement was made as Singh arrived in Delhi from Dibrugarh jail in Assam to take oath as MP.

Reaction

Singh expresses disappointment over mother's remarks

"When I discovered today the statement made by Mata ji yesterday, I felt deeply hurt," Singh said. He added that such a statement should never come from his family or anyone who supports him. Singh also emphasized his commitment to the idea of Khalsa Raj, stating it was not only a right but also a matter of immense pride.

Warning

Singh stresses commitment to Khalsa Raj, warns family

Singh further underscored his commitment to the idea of Khalsa Raj, stating, "Countless Sikhs have laid down their lives for this dream, and we cannot even fathom stepping back from this sacred path." He also warned his family against compromising on the concept of a Sikh State. Drawing upon historical examples, Singh cited the story of Baba Banda Singh Bahadar's young companion, who refused to deny his Sikh identity even when his mother tried to save him by doing so.

Campaign

Singh's election campaign avoided Khalistan issue

Interestingly, the issue of Khalistan was notably absent during Singh's election campaign. Instead, he was primarily portrayed as an anti-drug crusader and religious preacher. Singh has been lodged in jail since last year along with 10 members of his outfit, Waris Punjab De, following their arrest under the National Security Act. He won the Lok Sabha election from the Khadoor Sahib constituency in Punjab as an independent candidate contesting from jail.