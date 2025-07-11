Prince William 'thought' Meghan saw royal marriage as 'stepping stone'

Prince William was reportedly skeptical of Meghan Markle 's intentions when she married his younger brother, Prince Harry . Royal biographer Phil Dampier claimed that William thought Markle saw her marriage to Harry as a "stepping stone" to fame and fortune. Dampier's comments came in relation to concerns expressed by Lady Elizabeth Anson, Queen Elizabeth II's cousin and confidante, about Markle's intentions.

Controversial claims Here's how the 'fallout' allegedly unfolded Dampier alleged that Markle never intended to stay in the royal family, which he told The Sun was a concern for Prince William. He claimed the brothers "fell out" over these feelings. However, a source slammed Dampier's assertions as baseless and not factually supported. The source said no one could know Markle's true intentions regarding her marriage to Harry.

Family rift Harry and William's relationship has been strained since 2020 Prince Harry's relationship with Prince William and King Charles III has been strained since he stepped back from royal duties in 2020. The situation worsened after Harry and Markle accused the royal family of racism and released a Netflix series detailing their grievances. In his memoir Spare, published in January 2023, Harry alleged that William physically assaulted him over an incident involving Markle.