Kate Middleton's last public appearance was on Christmas

The curious case of Kate Middleton's disappearance

Mar 15, 2024

What's the story Since her last public appearance on Christmas Day 2023, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, has remained out of the spotlight, sparking rumors and theories about her well-being. In late January, the palace announced that Middleton had undergone scheduled abdominal surgery and would take a break from public engagements until after Easter. Since then, and especially after the family photograph debacle, many conspiracy theories have emerged.

#WhereisKate

Palace's silence on Middleton's condition has raised questions

The palace has not disclosed any additional information about Middleton's health, stating that she "hopes the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private." This lack of details has fueled intense curiosity and the trending hashtag #WhereisKate on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The royal silence

Piers Morgan has suggested that Royals are hiding the truth

Piers Morgan, a well-known English radio and TV host, has hinted that the Palace might be concealing something more significant than initially thought. He questioned why Middleton, who is recuperating from surgery, would be involved in editing an official portrait when the palace employs staff for such tasks. "It could be that they're hiding something," Morgan said, adding that he had heard "alarming" information about the situation.

What the staffers have to say

Royal staff unaware of Middleton's surgery

A royal insider told US Weekly that Middleton wishes to "keep the details of her illness as private as possible" and does not plan to share any updates with the public anytime soon. However, the insider also disclosed that none of the Royal staff knew what was happening to her. "A few of Kate's senior staffers haven't been able to see or speak to her, and they didn't even know about the surgery until it was announced," said the source.

Adding to the rumors

Prince William's rumored affair has added to speculations

If her disappearance and the altered family picture weren't enough, rumors are doing the rounds about Prince William's rumored affair with Sarah Rose Hanbury. Hanbury is reportedly a key person in the Royal couple's inner circle. These rumors further received fuel after American comedian Stephen Colbert joked on The Late Show saying, "Well now, internet sleuths are guessing that Kate's absence may be related to her husband's and the future king of England, William, having an affair."