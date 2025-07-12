Cummins vs Bumrah: Who has been Root's biggest nemesis (Tests)? 

England's star batsman Joe Root continues to struggle against India's ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah in Test cricket. On the second day of the ongoing Lord's Test, Root was dismissed by Bumrah for the 11th time in his career. The right-handed batsman had just completed his 37th Test century when he was bowled out by Bumrah. Bumrah now owns the joint-most dismissals versus Root in Tests, having equaled Australia's Pat Cummins. Here we compare Cummins and Bumrah's numbers versus Root.

Statistics Decoding the rivalry As mentioned, Bumrah has now dismissed Root on 11 occasions in Test cricket, having bowled to him across 27 innings. The England talisman has amassed a total of 311 runs from 612 balls in this battle as the tally includes 38 fours. His average against Bumrah reads 28.27. Meanwhile, Cummins's 11 dismissals against Root have come across 31 innings. Root has managed just 286 runs off 536 deliveries against the pacer at an average of 26 (34 fours, 1 six).

Information Root has a better strike rate against Cummins Though Bumrah has bowled to Root in four fewer innings than Cummins, the Australian owns a better average in this regard. Meanwhile, Root has a strike rate of 50.81 against Bumrah in whites. It goes up to 53.35 against Cummins.

Root in England Who has been more effective in England? On English soil, Root has fallen prey to Bumrah on seven occasions across 18 innings. The batter has managed 225 runs in this regard at 32.14. Bumrah is at par with Australia's Josh Hazlewood in terms of trapping Root most times in England (Tests). Though Cummins has six dismissals in this regard across 17 innings, he again pips Bumrah in terms of average (27.50). Root owns 165 runs against the Aussie star at home.