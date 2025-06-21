Jasprit Bumrah dismisses Zak Crawley for 5th time in Tests

England opener Zak Crawley faltered against Jasprit Bumrah once again in Test cricket. The right-handed batter perished for 4 runs in the 1st over of England's innings. On Day 2, India were folded for 471 in their first innings after resuming on 359/3. In response, England have been reduced to 4/1 with Crawley's wicket taken by Bumrah. Here are the details and stats.

1st over A superb 1st over from Bumrah to Crawley Crawley played three dot balls to start his inning before getting a four with an edge. Crawley played that delivery with soft hands as the ball fell short of Shubman Gill at 3rd slip and went for a four. The fifth ball was defended before Bumrah got a beauty to dismiss Crawley.

Information An unplayable ball leaves Crawley high and dry A good length ball angling into middle-leg saw it straighten considerably. The ball took the outside edge and hit Crawley's back thigh before going straight to first slip. The batter was looking to clip the ball into the leg-side and was caught rooted.