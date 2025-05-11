Will Mohammed Shami be dropped for England Test series?
What's the story
Mohammed Shami's place in the Indian Test squad is in doubt, according to Times of India.
The experienced seamer has had a rocky comeback from a long-term injury, resulting in doubts over his selection in the team.
His last Test appearance for India came during the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC), following which he underwent surgery for an ankle injury and missed the entire 2023-25 WTC cycle.
Comeback journey
Shami's return to international cricket
Shami was in contention to return during the Border-Gavaskar series after making his competitive comeback through domestic cricket.
However, selectors opted for Harshit Rana, Akash Deep, and Prasidh Krishna to support Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj for the entire tour.
Shami finally returned to international cricket during a home white-ball series against England and was also part of the squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy in UAE.
Performance issues
Shami's IPL form raises selection concerns
Shami's recent outings with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) haven't been great either, which puts his automatic selection for the England vs India Tests in 2025 in doubt.
A source told TOI that despite months of international cricket, "he has barely been in rhythm."
This is reflected in his IPL 2025 numbers where he picked up just six wickets in nine matches at an economy of 11.23 and bowling average of 56.17.
Report
Will Shami be dropped?
"As of now, Shami isn't an automatic pick. It's been months since he has come back to international cricket but he has barely been in rhythm," the source added.
"While IPL performances are not usually considered while picking India teams, Shami is struggling to finish his run-up and the ball is not carrying to the wicketkeeper like it used to before his Achilles tendon injury after the 2023 ODI World Cup."
Past records
A look at Shami's Test career
Shami made his Test debut in 2013 against West Indies.
In a career spanning over a decade, he has become India's mainstay fast bowler.
Shami has accounted for 229 wickets from 64 Tests at 27.71. He has racked up 12 four-wicket hauls and six five-fors.
The veteran pacer has the joint-most consecutive four-fors (3) for India in Tests (in an innings).
In England, however, he has taken 42 Test wickets at a paltry average of 40.50.
