What's the story

Virat Kohli's participation in the upcoming Test series against England remains uncertain.

The star cricketer is yet to confirm his availability for the five-match series after he expressed his desire to retire from Test cricket.

Despite receiving a request from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to reconsider his decision, particularly after Rohit Sharma's retirement, Kohli stands firm on his stance, as per Times of India.