Virat Kohli likely to stand firm on Test retirement plans
What's the story
Virat Kohli's participation in the upcoming Test series against England remains uncertain.
The star cricketer is yet to confirm his availability for the five-match series after he expressed his desire to retire from Test cricket.
Despite receiving a request from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to reconsider his decision, particularly after Rohit Sharma's retirement, Kohli stands firm on his stance, as per Times of India.
Ongoing efforts
BCCI and selectors continue to persuade Kohli
It has been reported that both the BCCI and the selection committee are making all efforts to convince Kohli to tour England.
This is especially important considering India's inexperienced middle-order for the high-profile series.
"Kohli had informed the selectors two weeks ago (about his desire to quit Tests). They were trying to persuade him to play in the Test series against England. However, he is still firm on his stance," sources told TOI.
Career challenges
Kohli's recent performance raises questions
Despite his illustrious Test career, Kohli has struggled of late. His repeated dismissals in the Australia series last year questioned his place in the team.
However, selectors are keen on having him in India's squad for England to lend experience to a new-look team.
Shubman Gill is being seen as a potential captain while Shreyas Iyer or Karun Nair could replace Kohli's No. 4 batting order spot if he doesn't play.
Tough decisions
Selection committee faces challenges with pacers
The selection committee is also dealing with questions regarding Mohammed Shami's future in Test cricket amid form and fitness concerns.
"As of now, Shami isn't an automatic pick. It's been months since he has come back to international cricket but he has barely been in rhythm," BCCI sources said.
Jasprit Bumrah's workload worries only add to the uncertainty as the selectors expect Bumrah to be available for just two or three Tests on tour.