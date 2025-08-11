Duleep Trophy 2025: South Zone players to watch out for

India's impending domestic season will mark the return of Duleep Trophy in its traditional inter-zonal format. The iconic red-ball tournament will begin on August 28, with Bengaluru hosting the matches. South Zone, who are already into the semi-finals, will begin their campaign on September 4. Tilak Varma will lead the 2023 champions. Here are their players to watch out for.

#1 Can Tilak Varma lead from the front? Skipper Tilak Varma's form will certainly draw attention in the impending Duleep Trophy. The 22-year-old Indian batter has been enjoying a successful stint with Hampshire across First-Class and List A cricket. Tilak, who represents Hyderabad in domestic cricket, currently owns a First-Class average of 52.06. The left-handed batter has racked up 1,562 runs from 22 red-ball encounters, with seven tons.

#2 Opportunity for Devdutt Padikkal The talented Devdutt Padikkal will have another opportunity to show his elegant strokeplay. Padikkal, who had a modest run for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025, hasn't played competitive cricket ever since. Overall, the Indian batter has scored 2,815 runs from 43 First-Class matches at an average of 41.39. His tally includes 6 tons and 17 half-centuries.