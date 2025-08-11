By the numbers: Iga Swiatek's unique WTA 1000 records

Third seed Iga Swiatek recently claimed a one-sided win over Anastasia Potapova to reach the second round of Cincinnati Open 2025. Swiatek, who won 6-1, 6-4 in the women's singles opening round, received a walkover in the second match. The world number three now has 300 match-wins on the WTA Tour. She also claimed her 20th WTA 1000 win the ongoing season.

Opening match 29th opening match-win at WTA 1000 events As per Opta, Swiatek won her 29th successive opening match at WTA 1000 events. She equaled legend Monica Seles, who also won 29 such matches. Her run was between Key Biscayne 1990 and Rome 2000. Notably, the duo is only behind Martina Hingis, who won 39 consecutive opening encounters at WTA 1000 events, between Rome 1996 and Montreal 2002.

Record What is her overall record? Overall, Swiatek has won a total of 10 WTA 1000 titles, the joint sixth-most with Victoria Azarenka and Justine Henin. As of now, the Polish star has a win-loss record of 110-25 at WTA 1000 events.

Successive titles A look at notable numbers Swiatek owns the second-most WTA 1000 titles in a year (4 each in 2022 and 2024). She is only behind Hingis (4 in 1999 and 5 in 2000) and Serena Williams (5 in 2013). This makes Swiatek one of only two players with four-plus WTA 1000 honors in multiple years. Notably, she has won five titles without dropping a set.