Mo Bobat appointed London Spirit's Director of Cricket: Details here
What's the story
Mo Bobat, the incumbent Director of Cricket at Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League, has been appointed the Director of Cricket for London Spirit. He will take up his new role on October 1, 2025. The appointment is a major move by the franchise ahead of their preparations for the 2026 season. Bobat is also a former England Men's Performance Director, and this is his first major appointment with London Spirit.
Ownership transition
Major changes in London Spirit's ownership structure
Bobat's appointment comes as London Spirit transitions into a new ownership structure. The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) owns 51% of the team, while the remaining 49% is held by US-based tech investment group Tech Titans. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) recently announced that all eight Hundred teams will move to private ownership. Despite these changes, London Spirit will keep their name under the new structure with a rebrand scheduled for early 2026.
Future plans
Bobat excited to join London Spirit
On his appointment, Bobat said, "It's an honor to join London Spirit at such an exciting time." He added that he was looking forward to shaping the cricketing future of the franchise with MCC and Tech Titans. "I'm looking forward to building something special - on and off the field," he said. He is committed toward making a positive impact in his new role.
Leadership transition
Julian Metherell on Bobat's appointment
Julian Metherell, the chairman of London Spirit, welcomed Bobat's appointment as a significant moment for the franchise. He said that Bobat brings "unmatched expertise and vision to the role of Director of Cricket." Metherell also emphasized that "retaining the London Spirit name reflects their belief in an identity built over time - one that resonates with fans and values."
Control
IPL team owners set to control The Hundred franchises
Last month, the ECB announced that four IPL team owners have been appointed as "strategic partners" for teams in The Hundred. The list includes the GMR Group, Sun TV Network Limited, RPSG Group, and Reliance Group. Notably, the owners will get full operational control by October 1. Despite the new partnerships, the ECB has retained full ownership of The Hundred.