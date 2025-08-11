Mo Bobat appointed London Spirit's Director of Cricket: Details here

Mo Bobat, the incumbent Director of Cricket at Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League , has been appointed the Director of Cricket for London Spirit. He will take up his new role on October 1, 2025. The appointment is a major move by the franchise ahead of their preparations for the 2026 season. Bobat is also a former England Men's Performance Director, and this is his first major appointment with London Spirit.

Ownership transition Major changes in London Spirit's ownership structure Bobat's appointment comes as London Spirit transitions into a new ownership structure. The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) owns 51% of the team, while the remaining 49% is held by US-based tech investment group Tech Titans. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) recently announced that all eight Hundred teams will move to private ownership. Despite these changes, London Spirit will keep their name under the new structure with a rebrand scheduled for early 2026.

Future plans Bobat excited to join London Spirit On his appointment, Bobat said, "It's an honor to join London Spirit at such an exciting time." He added that he was looking forward to shaping the cricketing future of the franchise with MCC and Tech Titans. "I'm looking forward to building something special - on and off the field," he said. He is committed toward making a positive impact in his new role.

Leadership transition Julian Metherell on Bobat's appointment Julian Metherell, the chairman of London Spirit, welcomed Bobat's appointment as a significant moment for the franchise. He said that Bobat brings "unmatched expertise and vision to the role of Director of Cricket." Metherell also emphasized that "retaining the London Spirit name reflects their belief in an identity built over time - one that resonates with fans and values."