IPL 2026: Ashwin seeks clarity on his role at CSK

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has sought clarification from his team regarding his role in the 2026 Indian Premier League . According to ESPNcricinfo, Ashwin has told the franchise that he is open to parting ways if he doesn't fit into their plans. The veteran cricketer was bought by CSK for ₹9.75 crore at last year's mega auction and played nine of the 14 matches in the season. He returned to the franchise after a decade.

IPL 2025 How Ashwin fared in IPL 2025 As per ESPNcricinfo, IPL 2025 marked the first instance in 16 years of Ashwin playing less than 12 matches in a season. His economy rate also crossed the 8.49 mark for the first time, going up to 9.12 runs per over. Ashwin had a disappointing season with the ball, taking just seven wickets at an average of 40.42. The all-rounder also batted in the middle order on quite a few occasions.

Trade Potential player trade The deadline for player releases usually depends on the auction date, which is yet to be announced for IPL 2026. If CSK release him, it could open the possibility for Sanju Samson's entry into the team. It was earlier reported that the Indian batter has requested Rajasthan Royals (RR) to release or trade him before IPL 2026.