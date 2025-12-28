OTT: When, where to watch Farhan Akhtar's '120 Bahadur'

120 Bahadur is one of Akhtar's most versatile films. He plays Major Shaitan Singh Bhati in the military drama set against the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-China conflict. The film was shot on location in Ladakh , Rajasthan , and Mumbai. It follows the heroic journey of Major Bhati PVC and his brave soldiers from Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought at Rezang La on November 18, 1962.

Akhtar's statement

'A film for every Indian': Akhtar

Speaking about the movie earlier, Akhtar said, "I believe that this is a film for every Indian and every Indian should watch this film to remember the heroes of our past because we tend to forget what happened before us." The movie, also starring Raashii Khanna, was produced by Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios. It failed at the box office despite positive reviews.