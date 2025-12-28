OTT: When, where to watch Farhan Akhtar's '120 Bahadur'
What's the story
Farhan Akhtar's latest war drama, 120 Bahadur, will make its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video, reported The Free Press Journal. The film, which was released in theaters on November 21, 2025, will reportedly be available for streaming from January 16, 2026. Directed by Razneesh Ghai, it is based on the true story of 120 Indian soldiers who fought valiantly against 3,000 Chinese troops during the Battle of Rezang La in 1962.
Film details
Know more about Akhtar's character
120 Bahadur is one of Akhtar's most versatile films. He plays Major Shaitan Singh Bhati in the military drama set against the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-China conflict. The film was shot on location in Ladakh, Rajasthan, and Mumbai. It follows the heroic journey of Major Bhati PVC and his brave soldiers from Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought at Rezang La on November 18, 1962.
Akhtar's statement
'A film for every Indian': Akhtar
Speaking about the movie earlier, Akhtar said, "I believe that this is a film for every Indian and every Indian should watch this film to remember the heroes of our past because we tend to forget what happened before us." The movie, also starring Raashii Khanna, was produced by Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios. It failed at the box office despite positive reviews.