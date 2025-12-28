Nothing will happen...': BJP councillor's husband threatens rape survivor

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor's husband in Madhya Pradesh 's Satna district has been accused of raping a woman at knifepoint, making a video of the act, and later threatening her with it to force her into repeated sexual relations. The survivor alleged that Singh entered her home and raped her while filming the act on his phone, threatening to kill her and her family if she spoke out about the incident.

Complaint details Survivor's complaint and alleged police inaction The accused, Ashok Singh, is the husband of a BJP councilor in Rampur Baghelan Nagar Parishad. The survivor submitted a written complaint to Satna Superintendent of Police (SP) Hansraj Singh on Monday, alleging the crime happened about six months ago. She said she stayed silent due to threats to her life and family from Singh. The SP transferred the case to Deputy Superintendent of Police Manoj Trivedi for further investigation.

Ongoing harassment Survivor alleges regular harassment by accused The survivor alleged that Singh regularly visits her shop, verbally abuses her, and repeats his threats. She claimed he has a criminal background and was previously externed from the district, emboldening him to act with impunity. In a viral video, Singh is allegedly heard saying, "What will happen to me? Nothing will happen. Complain wherever you want, nothing will happen to me." The woman can be heard crying in the background and talking about filing a complaint.