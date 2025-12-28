Brigitte Bardot, French actor and cultural icon, dies at 91

Brigitte Bardot, the legendary French actor and singer who became a symbol of the sexual revolution in the 1950s and 1960s, has passed away at the age of 91. The news was confirmed by French media on Sunday (December 28). Bardot was dealing with health struggles and had undergone a "minor" surgery in October.

Statement Her foundation confirmed the news of her demise In a statement to the AFP, her foundation said, "The Brigitte Bardot Foundation announces with immense sadness the death of its founder and president, Madame Brigitte Bardot, a world-renowned actress and singer, who chose to abandon her prestigious career to dedicate her life and energy to animal welfare and her foundation." She died at her home in southern France.

Early career Bardot's early life and entry into the film industry Bardot was born on September 28, 1934, in Paris. She started her career as a model and appeared on the cover of Elle magazine at 15, per The Independent. This led to an audition for a film role where she met screenwriter Roger Vadim, whom she later married. Her acting debut came in 1952 with roles in Crazy for Love and Manina, the Girl in the Bikini. She stepped away from cinema after The Edifying and Joyous Story... (1973).

Stardom Bardot's rise to fame and musical career Bardot became an international sensation with And God Created... in 1956, which led critics to coin the term "sex kitten" for her screen presence. By the late 1950s, she was France's highest-paid female actor and chose to stay in Europe despite Hollywood offers. At the peak of her fame in 1963, she released her first album, Brigitte Bardot Sings and later collaborated with Serge Gainsbourg on his 1968 album, Initials B.B. She was awarded the Legion of Honour in 1985.