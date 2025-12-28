AirPods could get colorful with Apple's next update

Apple 's AirPods have been synonymous with a single color (white) for nearly a decade. But that might be about to change. Leaked images show early prototypes of AirPods in bright shades like pink and yellow, hinting at Apple's previous experiments with more vibrant designs. The photos were shared by leaker Kosutami, who claimed these colorful models were part of Apple's internal testing program during the development of first-generation AirPods.

Design exploration Colorful AirPods prototypes: A glimpse into the past The colorful AirPods prototypes were inspired by the cheerful aesthetic of iPhone 5c, offering a playful take on Apple's minimalist design. These weren't just rough mock-ups but "fully realized" models, suggesting that Apple had come close to releasing them. The bold pink and yellow versions particularly evoke the fun, youthful energy of iPhone 5c era when Apple wasn't afraid to experiment with color.

Past experiments Apple's history of colorful AirPods testing This isn't the first time Apple has experimented with colorful AirPods. Back in 2023, Kosutami revealed that the company had tested finishes to match iPhone 7 models, including Pink, Product Red, Purple, Black and even Blonde. However, these experiments remained behind closed doors and Apple stuck with its signature white color scheme. Now though, user demand for more customizable tech could prompt Apple to break its long-standing design pattern.

Market speculation Future AirPods refreshes could feature pastel shades Industry watchers speculate that future AirPods refreshes could come in subtle pastel shades or limited-edition colors tied to new iPhone launches. This would be similar to how Apple has expanded the color palette of its MacBooks and iPads in recent years. The resurfacing of these bright AirPods prototypes has sparked online chatter, with fans imagining what their earbuds might look like in bold hues.