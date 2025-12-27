DGCA receives committee report on IndiGo's operational disruption

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has received a report from the four-member committee it formed on December 5. The committee was tasked with investigating the operational disruption at IndiGo earlier this month. The panel, led by Joint Director General Sanjay K Bramhane, included Deputy Director General Amit Gupta, Senior Flight Operations Inspector Kapil Manglik, and Flight Operations Inspector Lokesh Rampal.

Operational challenges IndiGo's flight cancelations and DGCA's response Between December 1 and 9, IndiGo canceled over 4,200 flights. The disruption was caused by the airline's failure to manage its pilot duty roster after the DGCA implemented new rest and duty regulations. These changes increased weekly rest requirements and reduced night flying hours for pilots. Prior to this crisis, IndiGo operated around 2,300 flights a day, some 2,000 domestic and about 300 international.

Regulatory review DGCA's observations on IndiGo's operational shortcomings The DGCA had previously noted IndiGo's failure to accurately predict crew availability and realign rosters, despite advance regulatory intimation. This led to cascading delays and cancelations across its network from late November 2025. In a review meeting with the airline in early December, IndiGo "acknowledged" it had "failed" to anticipate actual crew requirement under revised norms and admitted there were significant planning and assessment gaps in implementing these rules.