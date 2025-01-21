BCCI refuses to print 'Pakistan' on Team India's jersey
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has landed itself in a controversy by denying to print the name 'Pakistan' on Team India's jerseys for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.
The tournament will be held in Pakistan and Dubai, with all of India's matches being played in Dubai. However, Pakistan is the official host nation of the event.
Accusation
PCB official accuses BCCI of politicizing cricket
A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official has accused the BCCI of politicizing cricket by refusing to print 'Pakistan' on Team India's jerseys.
The official told IANS, "BCCI is bringing politics into cricket, which is not at all good for the game."
The accusation comes after the BCCI's earlier refusal to send its team captain Rohit Sharma to Pakistan for a pre-tournament event.
Expectation
PCB hopes for ICC's support against BCCI's decision
The PCB official hoped that the International Cricket Council (ICC) wouldn't let this happen and support Pakistan.
"We believe that the world governing body (ICC) will not let this happen and support Pakistan," he said.
Notably, this statement shows how PCB expects international backing in their disagreement with the BCCI over jersey printing issue.
Stance
BCCI's refusal to send Team India to Pakistan
Despite PCB's pressure, the BCCI has stuck to its guns of not sending Team India to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy.
This led to a compromise where a hybrid model was agreed upon by both PCB and ICC.
However, this new deal could now stop the PCB from sending its team to India for future ICC events.
Information
India and Pakistan to clash on February 23
India and Pakistan will clash against each other on Ferbruary 23 in a crucial Group A contest to be held in Dubai. The match will start at 2:30pm IST.