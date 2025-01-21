What's the story

Shreyas Iyer, the celebrated Indian cricketer and former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain, has revealed why he left the team unexpectedly.

Although he played a crucial role in KKR's IPL 2024 victory, he wasn't retained by the franchise.

Speaking to The Indian Express at the Idea Exchange, Iyer mentioned "lack of communication" as the main reason behind the decision.