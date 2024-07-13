What's the story

In a major development, Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Capitals have parted ways with head coach Ricky Ponting. Ponting's seven-year association with the Capitals comes to end ahead of the all-important 2025 IPL mega auction. As per ESPNcricinfo, the DC owners decided to move on from Ponting after the franchise could not win a title. Ponting had joined DC before the 2018 edition.