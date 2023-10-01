Records David Warner can accomplish in 2023 Cricket World Cup

Five-time champions Australia will aim to continue their dominance in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. The Aussies will be chasing for their sixth title at the tournament, which will start on October 5. They are one of the favorites considering their well-rounded lineup. Veteran opener David Warner will be critical to Australia's success. Here are five milestones he can accomplish at WC.

1,000 WC runs loading for Warner

Warner is just eight runs short of completing 1,000 runs in ODI World Cups. He would become the fourth Aussie to get the milestone, joining the likes of Ricky Ponting (1,743), Adam Gilchrist (1,085), and Mark Waugh (1,004). Warner's average of 62 is the highest among the aforementioned players. He has featured in two ODI WCs so far (2015 and 2019).

Most WC centuries for Australia

Having played just 18 WC games, Warner owns four centuries. Three of his tons came in the 2019 event. He clobbered a hundred in the 2015 competition as well. Among Australians, only Ponting owns more WC tons (5). Hence, Warner can equal or go past the Aussie batting great. Overall, India's Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar own the joint-most WC tons (6).

18,000 runs for Australia

Warner can become just the third Australian to complete 18,000 runs in international cricket. The southpaw would join Ponting (27,483) and Steve Waugh (18,496) on this list. Warner needs 222 more runs to get the milestone. He averages 42.22 across formats as the tally includes 46 tons and 91 fifties. Only Ponting (71) has more international tons among Australians.

First Australian with 300 international sixes

Known for his big-hitting, Warner can also become the first Aussie to accomplish 300 international sixes. He needs 24 maximums to get the milestone. Notably, no other Australian even owns 250 international sixes. Meanwhile, only 10 players so far have clobbered 300 or more sixes in international cricket. Warner (1,983) can also get to 2,000 international fours.