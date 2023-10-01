World Cup: 5 feats Shakib Al Hasan can accomplish

World Cup: 5 feats Shakib Al Hasan can accomplish

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:56 pm Oct 01, 202312:56 pm

The 2023 edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup will get underway on October 5 in India. Bangladesh are among the low-profile teams in the tournament as their recent run in the 50-over format has been far from impressive. Meanwhile, eyes will be on veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who will lead the Tigers. Here are the milestones Shakib can accomplish in the WC.

100 half-centuries in international cricket

Shakib, one of the finest all-rounders in the history of the game, needs two fifties to complete 100 half-centuries in international cricket. He would become the first Bangladesh batter to accomplish the feat. Tamim Iqbal (94) is the only other Bangladesh international with 80-plus international fifties. Meanwhile, Shakib also owns 14 tons at the highest level. He owns 14,220 international runs.

Bangladesh's second-highest run-getter in ODIs

Shakib, who currently owns 7,384 ODI runs, requires 23 runs to displace teammate Mushfiqur Rahim (7,406) as Bangladesh's second-highest run-getter in ODIs. However, the latter is also taking part in the global event. As Shakib bats higher than the wicketkeeper-batter, he will have better chances of scoring more runs. Meanwhile, Tamim remains Bangladesh's all-time highest run-getter in ODIs with 8,357 runs.

1,500 runs loading against Pakistan

Shakib can become the first Bangladesh batter to complete 1,500 international runs against Pakistan. He needs 26 runs to accomplish the milestone. In the group stage, Bangladesh and Pakistan are scheduled to meet at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens on October 31. Shakib owns an ODI average of 43.28 against the Men in Green.

Highest ODI wicket-taker among left-arm spinners

Among left-arm spinners, Shakib is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in ODIs with 308 scalps. With 323 wickets, former Sri Lankan all-rounder Sanath Jayasuriya leads the chart in this regard. Hence, the Bangladesh skipper needs 16 scalps to advance to the top. New Zealand's Daniel Vettori is the only other left-arm spinner with 300-plus ODI wickets (305). Notably, Shakib is Bangladesh's highest wicket-taker in ODIs.

2,000 ODI runs as captain

Shakib is 280 runs short of becoming the first Bangladesh player to complete 2,000 ODI runs as captain. No other player has even 1,500 runs in this regard. Notably, Shakib has a batting average of 36.59 in the format as the tally includes three tons and 11 fifties. Captain Shakib also boasts 71 ODI wickets in 55 games.