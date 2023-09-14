Will Shreyas Iyer play versus Bangladesh? Details here

Sports

Will Shreyas Iyer play versus Bangladesh? Details here

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 14, 2023 | 05:00 pm 3 min read

Iyer sweated it out in the optional practice session on September 14 (Source: X/@ICC)

As India have already qualified for the 2023 Asia Cup final, their last Super Fours game against Bangladesh is a mere dead rubber. Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium will host this duel on September 15. Shreyas Iyer might return to the XI, having overcome his back spasms. He was spotted batting without any visible discomfort on the eve of the game. Here is more.

Why does this story matter?

The ongoing Asia Cup marked Iyer's return to professional cricket after nearly five months. He featured in India's group-stage games against Pakistan and Nepal. However, minutes before the Super Fours match against Pakistan, he suffered back spasms and got ruled out. He missed the following game against Sri Lanka as well. However, the star batter now looks match ready.

Iyer grinds in the training session

After overcoming his back spams, Iyer sweated it out in the optional practice session on September 14. As per ESPNcricinfo, Iyer was the busiest of the five players that turned up for training. He did stretching, jogging, short sprints, and a stretch-walk before proceeding toward the nets. After a brief stint of underarm throwdowns, he proceeded to face fast-bowling throwdowns and looked absolutely comfortable.

Iyer batted for around an hour

The 28-year-old batted for around an hour and only ended when batting coach Vikram Rathour called time on training at around 11:40am (IST). Notably, Iyer scored a nine-ball 14 in the game against Pakistan but was not required against Nepal. With the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup being days away, the team management would want to give Iyer enough game time.

Can Iyer return to the XI?

Though Iyer has proved his mettle in ODIs, his return to the XI is not certain. The group-stage game against Pakistan saw Ishan Kishan score a brilliant 82. On the other hand, KL Rahul smoked a century against the Men in Green in the Super Fours game. Both batters scored crucial thirties in the recent Super Fours match against SL.

Iyer was ahead of Rahul in pecking order

Notably, Rahul got to play the Super Fours game against Pakistan only after Iyer sustained back spasms ahead of the game. This indicates that Iyer and the left-handed Kishan were ahead of him in the pecking order. However, Rahul has now played two back-to-back impressive knocks. Hence, it remains to be seen whether Iyer returns to the XI or not.

A look at Iyer's ODI numbers

Iyer made his ODI debut in December 2017 during the Sri Lanka series at home. He has been absolutely sensational in the 50-over format, having scored 1,645 runs in 44 games at an average of 45.69. While he strikes at 96.82 in the format, his tally includes two centuries and 14 half-centuries. Iyer averages an astonishing 51.28 in home ODIs.

Iyer averages over 45 at number four

Out of 39, Iyer has played 21 innings in ODIs at number four. He has racked up 819 runs at a decent average of 45.50 at this position. As many as seven of his 50+ ODI scores, including two centuries, have come batting at number four. Iyer has slammed 534 and 292 runs at number three and five, respectively, in ODIs.

Share this timeline