SL record 13 ODI wins in a row: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 10, 2023 | 09:56 am 3 min read

SL have been sensational in ODIs lately (Source: X/@ICC)

The Sri Lankan cricket team has scripted history with a sensational 21-run triumph over Bangladesh in the Super Fours Match 2 of the 2023 Asia Cup. Dasun Shanaka's men have now won as many as 13 ODIs on the trot, the second-longest winning streak in ODIs. SL have truly found some remarkable momentum ahead of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. Here is more.

How did the game pan out?

Bangladesh opted to bowl after winning the toss at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium. Kusal Mendis (50) and Pathum Nissanka (40) scored handy runs at the top. Sadeera Samarawickrama's career-best 93 meant SL finished at 257/9 in their 50 overs. In reply, the Tigers were reduced to 83/4. Though Towhid Hridoy kept Bangladesh in the hunt till the end, SL eventually restricted them to 236/10.

Second-longest winning streak in ODIs

As per ESPNcricinfo, SL's previous longest-winning streak in ODIs was 10, which they recorded in 2004. Having now won 13 games on the trot, the Lankan team is now only behind Australia, who recorded 21 back-to-back wins in the 50-over format (2003). They have surpassed South Africa (12 in 2005 and 2016/17) and Pakistan (12 in 2007/08).

Decoding SL's winning streak

SL last lost an ODI against Afghanistan, by six wickets in Hambantota on June 2, 2023. They bounced back to win the remaining two games and clinched the series 2-1. SL then won all their eight games in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, clinching the silverware. In the ongoing Asia Cup, they have defeated Bangladesh twice and Afghanistan once.

Key batting contributions in SL's streak

In these 13 games, Nissanka has scored the most for SL, 606 runs at 55.09. His opening partner Dimuth Karunaratne trails him with 528 runs in 12 games at 52.80. While Mendis has accumulated 427 runs at 47.44, Samarawickrama has managed 412 runs at 45.77. Charith Asalanka has garnered 301 runs at 43 in this regard.

Key bowling contributions in SL's streak

Mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana has taken the most wickets in these matches, 29 scalps at an economy of 4.49. Wanindu Hasaranga, who is currently sitting out due to an injury, has returned with 28 wickets in just nine matches in this period. The tally includes three successive fifers (ER: 4.84). Matheesha Pathirana has managed 11 wickets in six games (ER: 5.78).

Can SL extend their streak?

Sri Lanka's next game is against none other than India on September 12 in Colombo. Their last Super Fours clash is scheduled against Pakistan on September 14 in Colombo. Hence, it would be challenging for SL to extend their winning streak any further. Both Pakistan and India are unbeaten in the competition so far.

