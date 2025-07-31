Nottingham Forest sign Dan Ndoye from Bologna: Decoding his stats

Nottingham Forest have announced the signing of winger Dan Ndoye from Italian club Bologna. The deal is worth £34 million, as per Sky Sports News. The 24-year-old Swiss international has signed a five-year contract with the Premier League side, bringing his two-year spell in Italy to an end. He was also on Napoli's radar but chose to move to England instead. Here's more.

Bologna Ndoye's impact at Bologna During his time at Bologna, Ndoye clocked 11 goals from 75 appearances in all competitions. He also made 10 assists. Across two seasons, he scored nine goals (A5) from 62 appearances in the Serie A. Notably, he scored eight goals and provided four assists in 30 Serie A appearances last season. His stellar performance helped Bologna win their first major trophy in over half a century as he netted the only goal in the Coppa Italia final against AC Milan.

Information A look at the player's club career stats before Bologna Before moving to Bologna, the player featured for FC Basel. He scored 12 goals in 97 matches. Before that, he played for French club Nice, making 37 appearances and scoring thrice. He started his career at Lausanne-Sport in the Swiss Challenge League. He made 49 appearances, scoring 12 goals.

Serie A 2024-25 Breaking down his Serie A 2024-25 season in stats As mentioned, Ndoye made 30 Serie A appearances last season. He scored 8 goals and made 4 assists. As per Squawka Comparison Matrix (data by Opta), Ndoye clocked 38 shots (excluding blocks) with 20 of them on target. He smashed the woodwork twice. Ndoye created 26 chances and owned a passing accuracy of 78.47%. He managed six through balls and completed 25 lay-offs. Notably, he completed 37 take-ons and won 178 duels. He had 112 touches in the opposition box.