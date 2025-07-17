Sverre Nypan joins Manchester City for £12.5m from Rosenborg

Manchester City have announced the signing of promising young talent Sverre Nypan from Rosenborg BK. The deal, which is a club record sale for Rosenborg, was agreed upon in June and is worth £12.5 million, as per Sky Sports News. Nypan has signed a five-year contract with Manchester City, keeping him at the club until 2030. Here are further details.

Future plans Man City see Nypan as a future star Manchester City see Nypan as a future star and are likely to loan him out this summer. The report adds if a loan deal isn't secured before the pre-season training starts, he will train with the first team until an arrangement is made. The 18-year-old midfielder has already made his mark on international football as a Norway U21 international.

Career trajectory Nypan's meteoric rise in Norwegian football Nypan has been dubbed as one of Norway's brightest prospects, earning comparisons to Martin Odegaard. He made his debut for Rosenborg at just 15 years of age, becoming the youngest player to play and score for the Norwegian top-flight side. His meteoric rise has caught the attention of clubs across Europe, including Arsenal who were in talks with him earlier this year. Notably, the player was voted Eliteserien Young Player of the Year in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

Do you know? Nypan made 70 appearances for Rosenborg Nypan has made 70 appearances for Rosenborg in all competitions, scoring 14 goals. Notably, 62 of his appearances came in the Eliteserien - highest level of the Norwegian football league system. All of his 14 goals have come in the Eliteserien.