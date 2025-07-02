Real Madrid beat Juventus 1-0 in Club World Cup: Stats

Real Madrid have secured a spot in the quarter-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup after defeating Juventus 1-0. The match took place at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, where Gonzalo Garcia scored the only goal of the game. Trent Alexander-Arnold assisted Garcia's header, marking his first assist since joining Real Madrid. The win was particularly sweet for Xabi Alonso's side as they were able to overcome a shaky first half and some missed opportunities from Juventus players like Randal Kolo Muani and Kenan Yildiz.

Match analysis Juventus dominate the 1st half Despite their eventual victory, Real Madrid's defense looked vulnerable in the first half. They were lucky not to concede as Juventus players Randal Kolo Muani and Kenan Yildiz both missed golden opportunities. Jude Bellingham also came close to scoring for Madrid but was denied by an impressive save from Michele di Gregorio. Federico Valverde was equally thwarted by a one-handed stop from the Juventus goalkeeper.

Game-winning goal Garcia's goal sends Real into next round The turning point of the match came nine minutes into the second half when Gonzalo Garcia scored off a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross. The goal proved decisive, sending Real Madrid into the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup. Despite Juventus goalkeeper Michele di Gregorio's best efforts to deny Bellingham and Dean Huijsen early in the second half, he couldn't stop Garcia's powerful header.

Information A look at the match stats Real clocked 21 attempts with 11 shots on target. Juventus managed 2 shots on target from 6 attempts. Real had 58% ball possession and a 92% pass accuracy. Real earned 11 corners.