Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite rumors of a move to Real Madrid, Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold is fully committed to the club, according to manager Arne Slot.

Slot praised Alexander-Arnold's performance and work ethic, and confirmed he will start in the upcoming match against Manchester United.

While Spanish media reports suggest Alexander-Arnold desires a move to Madrid, neither the player nor Liverpool have confirmed these claims.

Arne Slot feels Alexander-Arnold is focused on Liverpool (Image Source: X/@LFC)

Trent Alexander-Arnold remains committed to Liverpool, says Arne Slot

By Rajdeep Saha 04:59 pm Jan 03, 202504:59 pm

What's the story Liverpool manager Arne Slot has confirmed that Trent Alexander-Arnold is "fully committed" to the club, despite a recent failed transfer attempt by Real Madrid. The Spanish giants had made a £20 million bid for the England defender on New Year's Eve, which was rejected by Liverpool. Slot revealed this during a press conference on Friday morning. Here's more.

Upcoming match

Alexander-Arnold to start against Manchester United

Slot also revealed that Alexander-Arnold is set to start in Liverpool's upcoming match against Manchester United on Sunday. The announcement comes amid speculation about the player's future with the club. Real Madrid, current Champions League title holders, had expressed interest in signing Alexander-Arnold when his contract with Liverpool ends in July.

Manager-player talk

Slot's conversation with Alexander-Arnold post Real Madrid's bid

When asked about his conversation with Alexander-Arnold after Real Madrid's bid, Slot said, "I speak to every player once in a while. For Trent that is the same, so yes, I spoke to him." "I'm not going to share my talk with him. There have been links about our players in last six months. He is fully committed to us." Slot also added that the right-back will feature against Manchester United on Sunday.

Player evaluation

Alexander-Arnold's performance and improvement potential

Slot also praised Alexander-Arnold's performance this season, especially his game against West Ham. He said, "I see him on the training ground every day working his ass off." When asked if the player can still improve, Slot said, "There is always room for improvement for every player. Trent can still improve, I think."

Transfer rumors

Spanish media claims Alexander-Arnold's desire to join Real Madrid

Contrary to Slot's statements, Spanish media outlet Marca reported that Alexander-Arnold has expressed a desire to join Real Madrid. The report claimed that the player has informed Liverpool of his decision. However, these claims have not been confirmed by either the player or Liverpool management. Recently, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti remained tight-lipped about Real Madrid's January transfer plans when asked about the Liverpool ace.