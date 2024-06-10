Next Article

Euro 2024: These midfielders could have massive impact

By Rajdeep Saha 01:05 am Jun 10, 2024

What's the story The 2024 edition of the UEFA European Championship starts from June 14 onward in Germany. The presence of several highly-rated midfielders make the tournament interesting. Croatia's Luka Modric is still going strong. Germany's Toni Kroos is set to retire from the game after the competition. England's defensive midfielder Declan Rice remains key with Spain's Rodri being another massive figure. We decode the key midfielders.

Modric

Luka Modric is going strong at 38

38-year-old midfielder Modric signed a one-year extension at Real Madrid recently. Modric, who owns 534 appearances for Real, lifted his sixth Champions League title with the club this month. Modric owns 175 appearances for Croatia, scoring 25 times. Of late, he has finished third with Croatia at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and runner-up in 2018. Croatia were the UEFA Nations League runners-up (2022-23).

Kroos

Toni Kroos eyes a grand finish

Kroos had a defining final campaign in his club career with Real Madrid. He won the Supercopa de Espana, La Liga and Champions League. He finished with 465 appearances, scoring 28 times. Kroos will want to end his Germany stint on a high. He has made 109 appearances, scoring 17 times. Kroos won the 2014 FIFA World Cup with Germany.

Rice

Declan Rice is England's cushion

Rice was instumental for Arsenal in the 2023-24 Premier League season. He played a massive role after joining the club last summer on a record deal from West Ham United. He was directly involved in 15 goals in the Premier League season and played all 38 games. Rice will be England's cushion as a defensive midfielder. He is alert and astute with his offerings.

Rodri

Rodri is Spain's central figure

Rodri will be at the heart of things for Spain in the upcoming tournament. The defensive midfielder has been one of the best in business under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. He enjoyed a solid season, winning the Premier League. Rodri, who has won it all with Man City, would be keen to enjoy success with Spain. He has made 50 international appearances.