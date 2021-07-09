Euro 2020 final: Decoding Italy and England's key stats

Italy and England are set to face each other in the final of Euro 2020

Italy and England are set to take on each other in the European Championships final at Wembley. Italy overcame Spain in the semis via a penalty shoot-out as England needed extra time to beat Denmark. With two in-form teams, fans will be expecting a cracking finale on the cards. Ahead of the match, we look at the key stats of both sides.

Italy's road to the UEFA Euro 2020 final

Italy started their Group A journey by overcoming Turkey 3-0. They beat Switzerland 3-0 next to qualify for the round of 16. In the final group game, Italy battled past Wales (1-0). The round of 16 saw Italy pip Austria 2-1, with all three goals coming in extra time. Italy beat world number one Belgium in the quarters and saw off Spain next.

England's road to the UEFA Euro 2020 final

England started their Group D journey by overcoming Croatia 1-0. They drew 0-0 against Scotland in a drab affair. In the final group game, England beat the Czech Republic 1-0. The round of 16 saw England earn a famous 2-0 win over Germany. In the quarters, they thrashed Ukraine 4-0 before overcoming Denmark in the semis.

Notable feats achieved by Italy and England

Italy are unbeaten in 33 games in all competitions (W28 D5). The Azzurri have maintained their 100% record at the Euro 2020 (W6). They have won 13 successive games across competitions. Meanwhile, England are unbeaten in 12 matches across competitions. The Three Lions have sealed 11 victories during this phase (W11 D1). They have five wins and a draw at Euro 2020.

Italy can win second Euro crown, maiden finale for England

England have qualified for a maiden final at a major tournament for the first time since 1966. They have also reached their first-ever European Championships final. Italy have been in three European Championship finales. They won the title in 1968 before faltering in 2000 and 2012.

Top performers for Italy and England at Euro 2020

For England, Harry Kane has scored four goals so far. He has had 13 shots with a goal conversion of 31%. Raheem Sterling has netted three goals and provided an assist. For Italy, Ciro Immobile has two goals and two assists under his belt.