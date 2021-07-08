Euro 2020, England beat Denmark to reach final: Records broken

Harry Kane has scored four goals at Euro 2020

England beat Denmark 2-1 in their semi-final clash at Wembley to reach the final of the UEFA Euro 2020. England have qualified for a maiden final at a major tournament for the first time since 1966. They have also reached their first-ever European Championships final. England sealed the deal at extra-time against Denmark. The Three Lions will now face Italy in the final.

Match ends 1-1 in normal time

Mikkel Damsgaard scored the opening goal in the match with a superb free-kick. The mid-fielder curled his effort over the wall and the ball had too much dip and power to breach Jordan Pickford's outstretched right arm. However, England responded after Simon Kjaer diverted the ball back to his own net. England had chances in the second half but Denmark held on.

Early on in the first half of extra time, Harry Kane's shot was parried away by Kasper Schmeichel. England looked positive and aggressive as Denmark defended deep. Jack Grealish had a shot straight at Schmeichel before Raheem Sterling blasted over the post. Sterling won a penalty next as Kane scored from the rebound after his spot-kick was saved. England held on thereafter.

Denmark goal ends England's run of not conceding a goal

After keeping a clean sheet in seven games across competitions, England's back-line was breached for the first time. England also conceded their first goal at the Euro 2020. As per Opta, Denmark's goal was the first scored against England since March, ending a run of 691 minutes without conceding for the hosts. Meanwhile, Mikkel Damsgaard scored the first direct free-kick goal of Euro 2020.

Unique record for England after Kjaer's own goal

As per Opta, Simon Kjaer's own goal is the first the Three Lions have benefited from in European Championship history and the third overall at a major tournament (against Czechoslovakia and Paraguay in 1982 and 2006 World Cups).

Pickford sets a new record for England

Prior to conceding a goal, England's Jordan Pickford set a new record for an England goal-keeper for most minutes without conceding (721 minutes), overtaking Gordon Banks' 720 minutes set between May to July 1966.

Harry Kane scripts these records after scoring

England skipper Kane has now scored four goals at Euro 2020. He has matched the tally of Karim Benzema, Romelu Lukaku, and Emil Forsberg. Kane has equaled the mark of Gary Lineker in terms of goals at major tournaments for England (10). Overall, Kane has scored 38 career goals for England.

Unwanted numbers for England in the first half

As per Squawka Football, England mid-fielders Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips had a forgettable first half, failing to win a single duel. Meanwhile, Denmark's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (5) made more tackles than the entire England team combined (4) in the first half.

Kane steers clear of Shearer

England are unbeaten in 12 matches across competitions

England are unbeaten in 12 matches across competitions. The Three Lions have sealed 11 victories during this phase (W11 D1). They have netted 10 goals at Euro 2020, conceding one. After losing their last two competitive games against Denmark at Wembley, England scripted a victory. England have maintained their unbeaten record against Denmark at major tournaments (W2 D1).