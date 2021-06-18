UEFA Euro 2020, Netherlands beat Austria: List of records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jun 18, 2021, 03:00 am

Denzel Dumfries has now scored in his first two career Euro matches

The Netherlands reached the UEFA Euro 2020 round of 16 after overcoming Austria 2-0 in a crucial Group C encounter. Memphis Depay and Denzel Dumfries scored a goal each to help the Dutch advance to the knockout stages. Austria must beat Ukraine to book their spot in the next round. Earlier, Ukraine collected three points after beating North Macedonia 2-1. Here's more.

Match

How did the game pan out?

The Netherlands took an early lead from a penalty as the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) spotted David Alaba catching Dumfries in the box. Depay converted from the spot to hand his side a perfect start. Dumfries then doubled the lead midway through the second half with a simple close-range finish. Stefan de Vrij had a close-range header saved by Austria keeper Daniel Bachmann.

Stats

Unique record for Netherlands; Dumfries emulates Ruud van Nistelrooy

As per Opta, the Netherlands recorded an 'Expected Goals' value of 3.2 versus Austria, their highest tally in a game at a major tournament since 2004 (3.6 v Latvia). Meanwhile, Dumfries is the second player ever to score in his first two European Championship games for the Netherlands, after former legend Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Information

Netherlands are the third outfit to reach the next round

The Dutch have joined an in-form Italy, unbeaten in 29 games, and Belgium ranked number one, to advance to the next round of the Euro 2020. All three teams have topped their respective groups with a match to spare.

Feats

Memphis equals his best season tally as Netherlands dominate

Memphis has scored six goals so far this calendar year for the Netherlands, equaling his best year already (2019 - also 6). The Dutch have now scored 21 goals this calendar year, and are only behind Italy (23). They have also won seven successive matches against Austria.

Do you know?

Netherlands unbeaten in nine games at major tournaments

As per Opta, the Netherlands are now unbeaten in nine matches at major tournaments (World Cup and Euros). This is the longest run by a European nation since Portugal went 12 without defeat across the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, including Euro 2016 in between.

Twitter Post

