UEFA Euro 2020, Belgium beat Russia: Records broken

Belgium eased past Russia in the European Championships with a comfortable 3-0 victory in Group B. Romelu Lukaku was top-notch, hitting two goals for his side. Meanwhile, Thomas Meunier scored the other goal for the world's number one nation. Earlier in Group B, Finland overcame Denmark 1-0. The match was suspended in the first half following the collapse of Christian Eriksen.

Lukaku

Lukaku scripts these records for Belgium

Lukaku netted his 62nd career goal for Belgium. He has now equaled the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and former Brazil star Ronaldo. Notably, the Inter Milan striker has scored 20 goals in his last 15 competitive games for Belgium. As per Opta, Lukaku has been directly involved in 26 goals in his last 19 appearances for Belgium in all competitions (G22 A4).

Details

How did the match pan out?

Lukaku gave Belgium the lead, firing home from Dries Mertens' cross after a touch from Andrei Semyonov ruled him onside. Meunier scored the second, turning home the rebound after Thorgan Hazard's shot had been turned into his path by Russian keeper Anton Shunin. Belgium saw Lukaku add the third as he outpaced defender Igor Diveev from Meunier's pass, beating Shunin with a low finish.

Do you know?

Meunier scripts history after scoring against Russia

As per the Euro 2020 official site, Meunier became the first player to score a first-half goal as a substitute at the Euros. He had come on in the 27th minute for Timothy Castagne.

Information

Key records scripted in the match

As per William Hill, Belgium have equaled their biggest ever win in the European Championships group stage. Meanwhile, Lukaku has scored in back-to-back European Championships for Belgium (2016-2020).