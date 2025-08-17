BJP names Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as Vice President candidate.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its candidate for the Vice President of India. Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan, a prominent leader from Tamil Nadu and a veteran politician with over 40 years of experience, has been chosen. The announcement was made by BJP chief JP Nadda after consultations with National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies.

Political career Impressive political journey Radhakrishnan's political journey is nothing short of impressive. He has served as the Governor of Jharkhand, was given additional charge of Pondicherry, and has been a two-time Member of Parliament from Coimbatore. He also headed the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP. His nomination is seen as a strategic move ahead of next year's elections in Tamil Nadu, where the BJP is yet to establish a strong foothold.

RSS connection Long association with RSS Radhakrishnan has been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) since the age of 16. The RSS is the ideological mentor of the BJP and Jan Sangh, the BJP's predecessor. His nomination is also seen as a departure from Jagdeep Dhankhar, who was perceived to have resigned under BJP pressure after several controversies.