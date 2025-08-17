'Chori' allegations insult Constitution: ECI on Gandhi's 'vote theft' claim

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has rejected demands to release CCTV footage from polling booths, citing concerns over voter privacy. The decision comes after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the ECI of ignoring "vote chori" (theft). Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar slammed these allegations as an "insult to the Constitution," asserting that such claims undermine voters' trust in the electoral process.

Privacy defense 'Chori' charges are shots fired at voters: CEC Without directly naming Gandhi, the CEC said, "The 'chori' charges are shots being fired at the voters by perching a gun on the EC's shoulder." He emphasized that the ECI has always stood by voters from all sections and religions. The CEC also referred to a 2019 Supreme Court ruling, which stated that machine-readable voter rolls could breach a voter's privacy.

Photo misuse ECI highlights misuse of voter images in media The ECI also highlighted instances where voters' pictures were used in the media without consent. Kumar said such actions threaten individual rights. He asked, "Should the Election Commission share CCTV videos of anyone's mother, daughter-in-law, sister, or of anyone else?" The CEC argued that with around 1.3 crore officials and agents overseeing elections, the process is already transparent enough to prevent vote theft.

Ongoing allegations Gandhi continues to challenge ECI's integrity Despite the ECI's defense, Gandhi has continued to accuse the Commission of covering up irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls. Speaking at a rally in Bihar, he said, "The entire country knows what the Election Commission is doing." The Commission had earlier asked Gandhi to provide proof under oath for his allegations.