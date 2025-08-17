'Vote chori': ECI gives Rahul Gandhi 7-day ultimatum

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has given Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a seven-day ultimatum to either submit an affidavit supporting his "vote chori" allegations or apologize publicly. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said that if Gandhi fails to submit the affidavit, it would imply his accusations are baseless. The ECI's move comes after Gandhi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of manipulating voter rolls and rigging elections nationwide.

Yatra launch Gandhi questions why only he was asked for affidavit Gandhi launched a "Voter Adhikar Yatra" in Bihar's Sasaram, covering over 20 districts. He questioned why only he was asked for an affidavit while BJP leaders were not. "When I held a press conference on vote theft, the Election Commission asked me for an affidavit. But when BJP leaders held a press conference a few days ago, no affidavit was demanded from them," he said.

Election rigging BJP trying to steal elections across India, claims Gandhi During his speech, Gandhi alleged that the BJP is attempting to steal elections across India. He specifically pointed to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar as part of this conspiracy. The Congress leader also alleged irregularities in Maharashtra polls, claiming one crore voters appeared "magically" in areas where the BJP won.

Election oversight Congress opposes special intensive revision in Bihar The Congress has opposed the SIR exercise, alleging it could disenfranchise voters ahead of Bihar's Assembly elections. Gandhi promised to monitor the process closely and expose any attempts by the ECI and BJP to steal votes. He also alleged that resources are being misused for the benefit of a few industrialists.