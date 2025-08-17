'Vote chori': ECI gives Rahul Gandhi 7-day ultimatum
What's the story
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has given Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a seven-day ultimatum to either submit an affidavit supporting his "vote chori" allegations or apologize publicly. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said that if Gandhi fails to submit the affidavit, it would imply his accusations are baseless. The ECI's move comes after Gandhi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of manipulating voter rolls and rigging elections nationwide.
Yatra launch
Gandhi questions why only he was asked for affidavit
Gandhi launched a "Voter Adhikar Yatra" in Bihar's Sasaram, covering over 20 districts. He questioned why only he was asked for an affidavit while BJP leaders were not. "When I held a press conference on vote theft, the Election Commission asked me for an affidavit. But when BJP leaders held a press conference a few days ago, no affidavit was demanded from them," he said.
Election rigging
BJP trying to steal elections across India, claims Gandhi
During his speech, Gandhi alleged that the BJP is attempting to steal elections across India. He specifically pointed to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar as part of this conspiracy. The Congress leader also alleged irregularities in Maharashtra polls, claiming one crore voters appeared "magically" in areas where the BJP won.
Election oversight
Congress opposes special intensive revision in Bihar
The Congress has opposed the SIR exercise, alleging it could disenfranchise voters ahead of Bihar's Assembly elections. Gandhi promised to monitor the process closely and expose any attempts by the ECI and BJP to steal votes. He also alleged that resources are being misused for the benefit of a few industrialists.
Evidence request
ECI asks Gandhi to submit written declaration
The ECI has asked Gandhi to submit a written declaration with evidence backing his allegations. The commission urged him not to create a "false narrative" with terms like "vote chori." This comes after Gandhi cited 2024 Lok Sabha poll data, alleging over one lakh votes were stolen in Bangalore Central's Mahadevapura Assembly segment.