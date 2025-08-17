'Vote chori' an insult to Constitution: CEC on Rahul Gandhi

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has reacted strongly to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi 's allegations of "vote fraud." Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said using phrases like "vote chori" is an insult to the Constitution. He emphasized that the ECI stands with voters and is not biased toward any political party.

Revision defense ECI urges parties to flag errors during objection window The ECI's response comes as Gandhi launched the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, alleging irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of voter lists. Kumar explained that this revision was done to address political parties' demands for corrections. He urged parties to flag errors during the month-long objection window for draft voter lists.

Privacy issues Kumar addresses concerns over machine-readable voter lists Kumar also addressed concerns over machine-readable voter lists and potential breaches of voter privacy. He cited a Supreme Court ruling against sharing such lists due to privacy risks. The CEC stressed that with over 1 crore officials and 20 lakh polling agents, it is impossible to steal votes in a transparent process.