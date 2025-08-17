Samajwadi Party's Pooja Pal meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Expelled Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Pooja Pal met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday. The meeting comes days after she was ousted from the party for praising Adityanath during a UP Assembly session. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav expelled Pal for alleged anti-party activities and serious indiscipline, citing her continued defiance of party directives.

Controversial wording 'Ms' in expulsion letter draws flak The expulsion letter, signed by Yadav, addressed Pal as "Ms" instead of "Mrs," which has drawn criticism. Rebel SP MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh slammed the SP chief for this choice of words, calling it an insult to women's power. He argued that using "Ms" undermines Pal's identity as a married woman and widow, especially after her husband's tragic murder just nine days after their marriage.

Praise for CM What did Pal say about Adityanath Pal had praised Adityanath's zero-tolerance policy against crime during a UP Assembly session. She thanked him for giving her justice and hearing her when no one else did. "The CM gave justice to many other women like me in Prayagraj by bringing in policies like zero tolerance that led to the killing of criminals like Atiq Ahmed," she said.

Murder connection Controversy linked to murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal The controversy is also linked to the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal, who was shot dead by gangster Atiq Ahmed and his associate. Umesh Pal, a key witness in the case, was also killed in February 2023. Despite her expulsion from SP, Pal remained firm in her stance on supporting Adityanath for justice delivered to women victims of crime.