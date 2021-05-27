Decoding Zinedine Zidane's key stats as Real Madrid manager

May 27, 2021

Zinedine Zidane has resigned as Real Madrid manager

Zinedine Zidane has resigned as Real Madrid manager with immediate effect, the Spanish club confirmed on Thursday. The Frenchman's departure comes at the end of a disappointing campaign for the 13-time Champions League winners. Real also failed to win a trophy for the first time in 11 seasons. However, Zidane marked his authority in two spells as Real manager. We decode his key stats.

Statement

Real Madrid express gratitude for Zidane's professionalism

Real Madrid issued a statement, saying that they respect Zidane's decision. "Real Madrid C. F. announces that Zinedine Zidane has decided to bring an end to his current spell as head coach of our club. We must now respect his decision and express our gratitude for his professionalism, dedication, and passion over the years and what he means to Real Madrid," the statement read.

Zidane

This is the second time Zidane has resigned

It is the second time Zidane has resigned from the post, having previously quit following Real's third consecutive Champions League triumph in 2018. He rejoined the club in March 2019 on an urgent basis after Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari failed to get the desired results as managers of Madrid. Zidane helped Real win La Liga 2019-20 title as they ended second this season.

2020-21 season

How did Real perform under Zidane in 2020-21 season?

Real Madrid played 52 games in all competitions in the 2020-21 season. Zidane mustered 31 wins, 12 draws, and nine losses. Los Blancos exited from the round of 32 in the Copa del Rey. They faced defeats in the semis of the Spanish Super Cup and Champions League. In La Liga, Real finished second behind champions Atletico Madrid. They collected 84 points in total.

Performance

Zidane's performance as manager in two different spells

Zidane was appointed Real manager on January 4, 2016, and left the club on May 31, 2018. In the first spell, the Frenchman managed 149 games (W105 D28 L16) and had a win percentage of 70.47. Zidane took charge once again on March 11, 2019. In the second spell. he has so far managed 114 games (W69 D25 L20) at 60.53%.

Success

Zidane helped Real win multiple trophies

The former Juventus and Real Madrid player has proved his mettle as a manager. After winning the league title in 2016-17, he helped Los Blancos win La Liga 2019-20. He won the Spanish Super Cup on two occasions (2017, 2019-20). Notably, Zidane helped Real win three successive Champions League honors. He has also won two UEFA Super Cups and two FIFA Club World Cups.

Records

Unique records scripted by Zidane at Real

As per Opta, Zidane holds the record of most undefeated matches with Real Madrid in all competitions (40). He also ended the 2020-21 season with 18 games unbeaten in La Liga. This is the longest undefeated streak by any team in La Liga 2020-21. This is Real's best such run without a defeat in La Liga since March 2014 under Carlo Ancelotti (W15, D3).

Feats

Notable feats achieved by Zidane at Real Madrid

During his two spells as Real boss, Zidane won IFFHS World's Best Club Coach in 2017 and 2018 respectively. He also won the Best FIFA Football Coach award in 2018. Zidane is the only manager in Real Madrid history to win five trophies in a calendar year. He is the only manager in Real Madrid history to win four trophies in one season.