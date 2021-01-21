The season has kept getting worse for Real Madrid as they suffered another telling loss. After losing in the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup, Real bowed out of the Copa del Rey. Los Blancos lost their round of 32 match against third-division outfit Alcoyano. Real manager Zinedine Zidane said he takes responsibility for the defeat. Here we present the key numbers.

Copa Real's poor form in Copa del Rey continues

Real, who are 19-time winners of the Copa del Rey, have not lifted the trophy for seven years. Notably, Real have won the Copa del Rey only twice since 1993. Incredibly, this is also the fifth time a team from the third tier has eliminated Real since 2001.

Match How did the match pan out?

Zinedine Zidane's side took the lead through defender Eder Militao in the 45th minute. However, Jose Solbes equalized for the hosts and took the game to extra time. Alcoyano, who play in Segunda Division B, saw Ramon Lopez get sent off for a second booking in the 110th minute. However, they earned a famous win when Juanan scored five minutes later.

Opta stats A look at the notable stats

No other goal-keeper has made more saves than Alcoyano's Jose Juan Figueras in a game against Real Madrid this season in all competitions (10). Alcoyano are the first lower league side to knock out Real Madrid in a Copa del Rey tie since Alcorcon in 2009. Meanwhile, Militao has scored his first goal for Real Madrid after 24 appearances in all competitions.

2020-21 season Can Real salvage their season?

Bowing out of two cup competitions in a quick span of time is highly disappointing. However, Zinedine Zidane needs to rally his side now and get them going. Real are four points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, who also have two games in hand. If Atletico maintain their run, Real won't defend the league title. The Champions League could be the only realistic chance.