Last updated on Jan 21, 2021, 11:55 am

Legend Cristiano Ronaldo has become the top goal-scorer in football history with his 760th strike. His goal for Juventus against Napoli in the Italian Super Cup final has moved him top of the all-time scoring charts. The star footballer surpassed Josef Bican's tally of 759 goals scored for club and country. Meanwhile, Juventus overcame Napoli 2-0 to win the Super Cup. Here's more.

760 Breakdown of Ronaldo's 760 goals

Ronaldo has raced to 658 career club goals so far in 872 matches. He has scored five for Sporting, 118 for Manchester United, 450 for Real Madrid, and 85 for Juventus. He has also netted 102 goals for Portugal in his career. He has scored 488 with his right foot, 139 with his left, 131 with his head, and two via other body parts.

Records Fantastic Ronaldo smashes these records

As per Opta, Ronaldo has now scored 32 goals in his last 32 appearances with Juventus in all competitions. Ronaldo, who has 85 goals for Juve across competitions, has netted 20 this season. Notably, he has now scored 20-plus goals in 15 consecutive seasons in club football. He also became the 16th player to net 85-plus goals for Juve.

A look at the top five scorers in football

Ronaldo and Bican are followed by the likes of Pele (757), Romario (743), and Barcelona ace Lionel Messi (719).

Ronaldo's most prolific years in football in terms of scoring

As per Sky Sports, Ronaldo's most prolific scoring year came in 2013 when he found the back of the net 69 times. He also recorded 34 in 2007, 35 in 2008, 30 in 2009, 48 in 2010, 60 in 2011, 63 in 2012, 61 in 2014, 57 in 2015, 55 in 2016, and 53 in 2017. His most prolific season was in 2011-12 (69).

Crunch numbers Presenting Ronaldo's tally across major competitions

Ronaldo has netted 311 goals in La Liga. He is the highest scorer in the Champions League with 134. The former United star racked up 84 Premier League goals, 13 FA Cup goals, besides netting 67 in Serie A. He has scored 37 goals in the FIFA World Cup (including qualifiers). He is the highest scorer (40) in European Championships (including qualifiers).

Do you know? Ronaldo has smashed 46 hat-tricks, 136 braces

At home, Ronaldo has 410 goals, with 304 coming away and 46 at neutral venues. He has accumulated 46 hat-tricks, 136 braces and on eight occasions he found the net four times in a match, besides also scoring five times in a game twice.

Information Ronaldo has won 31 trophies so far