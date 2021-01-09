Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich threw away their two-goal advantage to lose 3-2 against Gladbach in gameweek 15. Bayern cruised to a perfect start before Gladbach equalized 2-2 before half-time. Florian Neuhaus scored the third for Gladbach, which turned out to be the winner for the hosts. Notably, this was Bayern's second loss of the campaign as their 12-game unbeaten run ended. Here's more.

#BMGFCB Bayern lose two-goal advantage to succumb 3-2

Robert Lewandowski scored a penalty to hand Bayern the lead before Leon Goretzka added the second with a 20-yard effort that put the Bavarians in control. Jonas Hofmann got Gladbach back level with two goals after being assisted by Lars Stindl. Florian Neuhaus then smashed home a brilliant winner three minutes after the break for the seventh-placed hosts.

Stats Notable stats from the Gladbach-Bayern encounter

This is the second occasion where Gladbach have beaten Bayern under Hansi Flick's management. The Bayern coach suffered just his fourth defeat in 60 games. Notably, there have been at least three goals scored in each of the last seven games between these two sides. As per Opta, Bayern have conceded 21 losses at Gladbach. This is the most in Bundesliga history.

Lewandowski Lewandowski continues to extend his goal-scoring feats

Bayern striker Lewandowski is the first player in any of European football's top-five leagues to have reached 20 league goals already this season. The senior striker has netted 23 goals in all competitions for Bayern this season. Lewandowski has scored 20-plus league goals for the sixth successive season and nine overall (also for Dortmund). He now has 269 career goals for the Bavarians.

Do you know? Unique feat scripted by Lewandowski

In a unique stat, Lewandowski has now converted 31 of his 35 Bundesliga penalties. This sees him placed fifth on the all-time list of penalty scorers.