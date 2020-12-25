Leicester City host Manchester United in gameweek 15 of the Premier League 2020-21 season on Saturday. The Foxes are second and have 27 points above United, who occupy third place (26 points). One expects a crunch battle between two sides who could produce the goods on any given day. Leicester will hope to stop United's dominance away from home in the Premier League.

Team news Leicester vs United: Team news and selection

Jamie Vardy is set to be available for Leicester despite being substituted at Tottenham because of a hip issue. Defender Caglar Soyuncu is nearing a return from a groin problem but this game comes too soon. Manchester United will monitor Scott McTominay and Luke Shaw, both of whom were substituted against Leeds because of fitness concerns. Aaron Wan-Bissaka will also be assessed.

Premier League United will hope to maintain their away record this season

United have won six successive Premier League away games this season and will go into the game buzzing with confidence. The League Cup win over Everton at Goodison Park serves as a cushion. Leicester haven't been as strong at home as away this season. They have collected just nine points. The Foxes will want to play to Vardy's strengths, besides stopping United's forward line.

Info Predicted starting XI, Fantasy Dream11 and match prediction

Leicester predicted starting XI: Schmeichel; Fofana, Evans, Fuchs; Albrighton, Ndidi, Tielemans, Justin; Barnes, Vardy, Maddison. Man United predicted starting XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; James, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial. Fantasy Dream11: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Evans, Maguire, Fuchs; Maddison, Fred, Fernandes (c); Perez, Vardy (vc), Martial. Match prediction: Leicester 1-2 Man United.

Stat attack A look at the major stats ahead of the match

Man United are unbeaten in the past 11 top-flight meetings with Leicester (W8, D3). Leicester have suffered four home league defeats in 2020-21. They had lost these many in the entire 2019-20 campaign. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have scored at least two goals in each of their last 10 away league matches. Bruno Fernandes has scored 17 goals and assisted 12 in the EPL.

