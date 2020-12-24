AC Milan have continued their red-hot streak in the Serie A 2020-21 season. They sealed a dramatic 3-2 win over Lazio in gameweek 14 of the current league campaign. With this win, Milan continued to hold the top spot above rivals Inter, who have won seven successive league matches. Notably, Milan are the only unbeaten side in Europe's top-five leagues in 2020-21.

Theo Hernandez scored in the 93rd minute to help Milan win. Ante Rebic's header put the hosts ahead before Hakan Calhanoglu's penalty doubled their lead after 17 minutes. Luis Alberto equalized for Lazio in the second half with a header from a rebound after Gianluigi Donnarumma had blocked Ciro Immobile's penalty. Immobile's 59th-minute volley made it 2-2 but Hernandez won it late on.

Numbers Staggering numbers for Milan after another victory

AC Milan have earned 34 points in 14 Serie A games so far. This is exactly twice as many than the Rossoneri had at this stage of the competition last term. Milan are the second side in the history of Europe's top-five leagues to have scored two-plus goals in more than 15 successive games in a single calendar year (after Barcelona, 18 in 1948).

Duo Ibrahimovic and Calhanoglu have been terrific for Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has netted 10 goals and an assist for Milan in Serie A this season. The veteran forward has the third-highest number of goals this season. Notably, Zlatan has achieved his tally from just six league games. Leaders Cristiano Ronaldo (12) and Romelu Lukaku (11) have played 10 and 13 games respectively. Hakan Calhanoglu has registered six assists and a goal for Milan.

